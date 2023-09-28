I-77 fatal shooting: Investigation continues, police say shooter poses no risk to public

It's been nearly two months since the Aug. 3 Interstate 77 fatal shooting turned-vehicle crash took place. In that time, there have been no arrests — but that doesn't mean law enforcement agencies have sat idly by.

From tracking the suspected vehicle on cameras to executing a search warrant in the days following the shooting and continuing to hunt for leads, investigators have remained on the case, Summit County Sheriff's Office Inspector Bill Holland said.

Although the suspect or suspects are on still on the loose, Holland said there is no indication they are a risk to the general public.

"Of course, don't engage in road rage incidents and be safe," he said.

Anyone with leads or tips regarding the incident can submit information on the Summit County Sheriff's Office website or call 330-643-2154.

From shooting to warrant and ongoing search

An Ohio Department of Transportation camera captured the deadly incident that Thursday afternoon when a person in a white shirt leaned out of a pickup truck driving south on Interstate 77 and opened fire.

Police body camera footage shows roughly eight bullet holes in a nearby black SUV. The shooter fatally wounded the 23-year-old driver, Marquise Banks. At least three of the projectiles exited through the passenger side door.

I-77 shooting: Akronite killed in I-77 shooting, crash identified; crash victim says she was 'lucky.'

Within seconds after the shooting, the SUV swerved left, narrowly missing the pickup truck and another vehicle before it jumped the grass median, tore through a fence and collided with a Mercedes traveling in the northbound lanes.

Banks was later pronounced dead. The 54-year-old Mercedes driver walked away with non-life-threatening injuries, having received lacerations to her left arm from the crash.

Following the crash, investigators identified a blue 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck in connection to the homicide. That description matches the pickup truck in ODOT traffic video footage near mile marker 117.

Police located the truck using Flock Safety cameras that record license plate information, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives executed a search warrant in New Philadelphia the day after the shooting. No charges or affidavits were filed at Barberton Municipal Court at the time.

The incident remains under investigation.

911 calls, body-worn camera footage

Police provided 911 calls and body-worn camera footage from one officer seven weeks after the Akron Beacon Journal submitted a routine public records request.

Minutes after the shooting, a woman driving north on I-77 called dispatchers to report the crash.

"I'm on 77 North and this truck just flew across at the median, and there is a guy on the ground, he flew out of the car I think," the woman said.

Another 911 caller traveling northbound told dispatchers that she and her mother saw the SUV collide with another vehicle.

"Traffic is completely stopped and there is debris everywhere and no one can get through," she said.

Following the crash when law enforcement was on the scene, body camera footage from a Summit County Sheriff's Deputy showed the extent of the damage.

The front end of the SUV was smashed in with eight bullet holes on the driver's side and three in the passenger door. The vehicle sat on the right side shoulder facing the median.

After a quick jog down the highway, the officer approached the Mercedes, which was struck on the driver's side door. Debris littered the highway and shoulder between the two vehicles.

