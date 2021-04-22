77 inmates receive '6 times the recommended amount' of COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa

Charles Davis
·2 min read
GettyImages 1313666763
Dozens of inmates at the Iowa State Penitentiary were given doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine far in excess of what is recommended. Paolo Lo Debole/Getty Images

Officials at a maximum-security prison in Iowa gave 77 inmates doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine that were several times more potent than recommended, the Des Moines Register reported.

The incident, which occurred Tuesday, took place at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.

The mother of one inmate told the Register her son received a dose that was "six times the recommended amount," according to doctors.

"The affected inmates have been notified and are being closely monitored by medical staff. At this time, the only side effects experienced by the inmates are those commonly associated with the Pfizer vaccine," a spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Corrections told the paper.

It is not clear how the incident happened. Two nurses who delivered the vaccine doses have been placed on leave pending an investigation.

The Pfizer vaccine comes in a vial that contains six doses, a fact that has led to mix-ups before. In Australia, two residents of a nursing home were given four times the recommended amount. And in Germany, eight nursing home staffers each received five times the advised dose, with several reporting flu-like symptoms.

Similar incidents happened in Israel.

"In these cases, the practitioners are forgetting to do the dilution and injecting the vaccine concentrate as it is," Amiram Ariel, head of the Israeli Immunological Society, told Australian broadcaster ABC.

Have a news tip? Email this reporter: cdavis@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • NASA's Perseverance rover just turned CO2 into oxygen. The technology could help future astronauts breathe on Mars.

    NASA wants to send astronauts to Mars, where the atmosphere is 96% carbon dioxide. An experiment just turned that CO2 into oxygen.

  • Derek Chauvin placed in solitary confinement at max security prison in Minnesota

    Former police officer found guilty on all three counts

  • Thousands protest in Russia in support of jailed Putin critic Alexei Navalny, who is on hunger strike and in poor health

    According to the Moscow Times and OVD-Info, over one thousand protesters across different cities have been detained.

  • Rams' offensive line success centers on Brian Allen's health

    The Rams appear set at guard and tackle, but center could be an issue after Austin Blythe left for the Chiefs. Brian Allen could be the answer.

  • Trump’s former aides say he whiffed on vaccination legacy

    Former advisers say he’s done a lot and gotten little credit. But others wonder what good could have come if he’d been more aggressive in pushing the jab.

  • Lawyer shifts legal fight from George Floyd to Pamela Turner

    The conviction Tuesday of former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin on murder and manslaughter charges for pinning George Floyd's neck with his knee was already drawing renewed attention to the legal fight in the death of another Black American, Pamela Turner. Floyd family attorney Ben Crump said after the jury announced it had found Chauvin guilty on all counts that he would be putting on a march for justice for Black women, including Turner, who was fatally shot in 2019 by a police officer in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas, after a struggle over his stun gun. “If you was outraged when you saw the video of George Floyd got killed by the police, then you should be equally outraged when you see the video of how they killed Pam Turner, an unarmed Black woman laying down on her back that he shot in the face, in the chest and in the stomach,” Crump said, adding that the demonstration would take place in a few weeks.

  • Watch 2 supermassive black holes dance around each other in a mesmerizing NASA animation

    Black holes are encircled by a glowing disk of hot gas. When one black hole approaches another, its strong gravity can bend the other's light.

  • Swedes warned of new pandemic measures if healthcare pressure rises

    The Swedish government warned of new and tougher steps if people chose to ignore existing COVID-19 restrictions and further raised pressure on healthcare services already struggling to cope with a third wave of the disease. Sweden, whose still mostly voluntary measures has made it an outlier in its response to the pandemic, has seen the number of people in intensive care rise to its highest level since the initial outbreak a year ago. In some regions, intensive care has been filled to maximum capacity and the number of available beds for those worst ill is below 20% across the nation.

  • The police officer who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo was listed as a victim on an incident report. One law-enforcement expert said it's 'an old cop trick meant to muddy the murky waters.'

    An expert said it can be used to gain sympathy. It's allowed because, "by law, assault or aggravated assault with a weapon includes the attempt."

  • Melissa Villaseñor on Dolly Parton, touring during COVID, and the impression she hasn’t yet perfected

    Melissa Villaseñor has starred in some of Saturday Night Live’s most memorable sketches of the past few years, including “Murder Show” and “Hoops.” A gifted comedian and impressionist, she’s made waves for her spot-on portrayals of Sarah Silverman, Dua Lipa, and her beloved Dolly Parton. Now, she’s been tapped to host the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards, which airs Thursday, April 22, on IFC. Though she says the show was mostly pre-taped, hosting anything during the time of tiny audiences can be daunting. The toll of COVID on comedy is something Villaseñor is also keeping in mind as she loads into a van and heads out on a stand-up tour in May. Dubbed the California Girl tour, the route has Villaseñor headlining shows in comedy clubs all over the U.S. before heading home to California, where she’ll tape her first stand-up special. The A.V. Club sat down with Villaseñor to talk comedy, COVID, and how she’s approaching her first big hosting gig.

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • Demand may exceed supply as CEO of one of the world’s biggest hotel groups sees ‘surge’ in bookings

    Hotel and airline industry will begin to bounce back by second half of 2021, according to the chief executive of InterContinental Hotels.

  • A's extend winning streak to 11, helped by 2 errors in 10th

    Ramón Laureano thought there was something in the air. Luis Arraez threw away Laureano's grounder for Minnesota's second error the 10th inning as two runs scored. Nelson Cruz had two home runs and four RBIs for the Twins, and Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer against Lou Trivino for a 12-10 lead in the 10th.

  • Truck drives into crowd celebrating Chauvin verdict

    Demonstrators forced out of the way amid screams of ‘oh my god’

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Biden is thinking big on jobs. On the Pentagon, he should think smaller.

    The last weeks have brought a flurry of major proposals from President Joe Biden, from his $2 trillion jobs plan still hot off the presses to a plan to finally withdraw troops from Afghanistan—and an strangely incongruent request for a bigger military budget. With domestic needs running high and America’s longest war at long last scheduled to end, it’s puzzling that the president would also call for an increase in the military budget—from $740 billion this year to $753 billion next year. At more than twice the roughly $280 billion annual cost of the infrastructure plan, the last thing the Pentagon budget needs is a lift—especially with the savings that should result from a full troop withdrawal from an endless and costly war.

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • Northern Ireland will leave UK within 25 years, say majority of people on both sides of border

    A majority of people on both sides of the Irish border believe Northern Ireland will leave the UK within 25 years, a new poll has found. Just shy of half of respondents in the North would vote to remain in the UK if there was a poll tomorrow, with 43 per cent backing a united Ireland and eight per cent reporting that they have not yet decided. In the Republic, 51 per cent said they would vote for a united Ireland, 27 per cent would vote to keep the United Kingdom together and 22 per cent were unsure. The majority of people polled by the BBC said they believed the union would be intact in a decade, but not in 25 years. The new figures came after Boris Johnson declared himself a “proud unionist” who was trying to “sandpaper” away “ludicrous barriers” to trade in the Irish Sea. The centenary of Northern Ireland’s formation in 1921 is a moment to be celebrated, he said. Only 40 per cent of people in Northern Ireland agree with him, the poll found. Friction in the region has increased in recent weeks, with clashes taking place between protesters and police in towns and cities near the border.

  • Hawaii announces COVID vaccine passport program for inter-island travel

    Hawaii will from next month allow residents who've been fully inoculated against COVID-19 to bypass the state's pre-travel tests and quarantine for inter-island flights.Why it matters: Hawaii is the second U.S. state to launch a "vaccination verification" scheme after New York, AP notes. Many businesses view such "vaccine passports" as key to returning to normal, but some Republican governors have taken steps to block them.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeStarting May 11, fully vaccinated travelers who received their vaccine in Hawaii may travel inter-county (Kauai, Maui, & Hawaii) without having to take a pre-travel test or quarantining for 10 days. People are fully vaccinated on the 15th day following their final vaccine dose. pic.twitter.com/bnsx6mW5SX— Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) April 20, 2021 Of note: The American Civil Liberties Union has said if vaccine passports are solely digital it'd "increase inequality," excluding people who don't have phones. It wants them to be "primarily paper-based, decentralized, and protect privacy." Gov. David Ige (D) said at a briefing Tuesday that Hawaiians could use paper records for the program and that the state was working with private firms that would be accessing people's records to ensure privacy was protected.What they're saying: Ige noted that Hawaii's coronavirus case numbers and mortality rates were among the lowest in the U.S.Ige said the lifting of travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people "does not apply to trans-Pacific travelers at this point," but officials were working to expand the scheme to other travelers later.Go deeper: Vaccine passports for workLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty