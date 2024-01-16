BOLIVAR − Interstate 77 will have lane restrictions today in both directions south of Exit 93 (Bolivar/Zoar/state Route 212), according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Crews will be doing maintenance on overhead signs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weather permitting. To get an exact location of the maintenance work, visit this shortened link: http://tinyurl.com/2pepcv5f.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: I-77 lane restrictions Wednesday south of Bolivar