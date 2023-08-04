Fatal freeway shooting closes I-77 in Green, sends victim's car into oncoming traffic

The Summit County Sheriff's Office reports a passenger of a pickup truck fired several rounds from a handgun into a black Lincoln SUV while both vehicles were traveling southbound on I-77. The driver of the Lincoln SUV was struck multiple times and killed.

A driver has been shot to death for the second time this summer on a Summit County freeway, this time closing I-77 northbound in Green for hours Thursday night after the victim's southbound car crossed the median into oncoming traffic.

At about 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Summit County sheriff's dispatchers received a 911 call regarding a shooting near mile-marker 117, a sheriff's press release stated.

Investigators determined the passenger of a pickup truck fired several rounds from a handgun into a black Lincoln SUV while both vehicles were traveling southbound. The driver of the Lincoln SUV was struck multiple times and his vehicle crossed the median into the northbound lanes of I-77.

The Lincoln SUV subsequently struck a Mercedes in the northbound lanes. The drivers of the Lincoln and Mercedes were transported to Summa Akron City Hospital by the Green Fire Department. The driver of the Lincoln was pronounced dead at the hospital, the release said.

The shooter and the pickup truck fled the area, the release said.

Deputies ask that anyone with information on the shooting call the Detective Bureau at 330-630-6317.

As of 9 p.m., the northbound lanes of I-77 were closed at Lauby Road and I-77 southbound was reduced to one lane at the Graybill Road overpass. At 10:30 p.m., the OHGO web site reported northbound lanes were still closed.

Second fatal Akron-area freeway shooting

On May 17, George Jensen, 40, of Akron, died after being shot on I-76 in Norton and crashing into the freeway's concrete median during the evening rush hour May 17.

A photo of George "Geo" Jensen, who was shot and killed Wednesday on I-76 in Norton.

Dacarrei Kinard, of Columbus, has since been indicted by a Summit County grand jury on five felony counts, including two types of murder in the shooting.

A Norton police affidavit filed with the court states a black Camaro that witnesses said was driven by the shooter exited I-76 eastbound at Barber Road and turned north, where Kinard's license plate was spotted by an electronic license plate reader.

The Camaro then entered I-76 westbound and passed the scene.

A police officer approaches the bullet-riddled car of George Jensen on May 17 along I-76 in a still image from body camera footage released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A search warrant for Kinard's phone records "confirmed the device linked to the phone number Kinard listed with the BMV was present at the scene" and traveled from Columbus to Norton and back. The affidavit mentions video gathered from the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Fred Martin Superstore, a car dealership on Barber Road.

