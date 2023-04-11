77-year-old Buckhead woman stabbed dozens of times, report reveals

The medical examiner is revealing grisly new details about the murder of a 77-year-old Buckhead woman.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden obtained a copy of the medical examiner's report on Tuesday.

The report revealed that Ellen Bowles was stabbed more than two dozen times during the violent attack in December. Many of the stab wounds were found on her head and neck.

Antonio Brown, 23, is accused of killing Bowles outside of her gated townhome community.

Police said they believe Bowles caught Brown attempting to steal her Lexus SUV inside her garage when he stabbed her multiple times.

Brown appeared in a virtual arraignment hearing on Tuesday in which he pleaded not guilty to Bowles’ murder.

Bowles’ family declined to comment after the hearing, but delivered an emotional message to their mother’s alleged killer in the days after her murder.

“You messed with the wrong person. You don’t mess with Ellen. You don’t mess with my mom, and you know, justice is going to be served and he’s going to get what’s coming to him,” Michael Bowles said.

Brown’s next court appearance is scheduled for September.

