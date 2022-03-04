77-year-old checking mail dies in hit-and-run as Georgia cops search for SUV driver

A 77-year-old was checking his mail when he was killed in a hit-and-run crash, Georgia news outlets reported.

The man was outside his Atlanta-area home when a driver struck him on March 2, the Gwinnett County Police Department told WAGA.

Officials said the resident — identified as Nguyen Phooc Nguyen — died from crash-related injuries, WXIA reported.

Now, police are searching for the driver accused of leaving the scene in a white SUV. Officers shared photos of an SUV that was captured on camera, but the vehicle’s speed makes them look blurry, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Officials told news outlets the crash happened at about 7:40 p.m. near Clara Mae Walk and Ingram Road in Duluth.

Police urge anyone with tips to call them at 678-442-5653 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. People can also share details online at stopcrimeATL.com.

The Gwinnett County Police Department didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for additional information on March 4.

‘Doesn’t make any sense.’ Mom, daughter die weeks apart in Georgia crashes, family says

64-year-old in motorized wheelchair dies after SUV hits him, SC coroner says