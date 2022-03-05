Missing Gastonia man found safe and unharmed

Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette

Gastonia Police say a 77-year-old man who had been reported missing has been found safe and unharmed on Saturday, March 5.

Police lights
Police lights

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: 77-year-old Gastonia man reported missing

Recommended Stories