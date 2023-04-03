77-year-old man charged with possession of child porn

Apr. 3—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been arrested on four felony counts of possession of child pornography.

David E. Carroll, 77, 3500 block of Manor Road, was arrested Thursday following an investigation by the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force that started in 2020.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children provided the task force with a report that showed on Dec. 24, 2019 a file was uploaded that contained child pornography.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a search warrant was served on Carroll's residence and he admitted the file was of a 14-year-old male.

Carroll admitted to investigators that he sent links to several sites and saved the images and videos to an external drive.

A forensic examination of several devices at Carroll's house showed there were 988 known files of child sexual abuse discovered.

During the investigation Steven J. McElyea, 42, 1800 block of Lake Shore Drive, said in an interview that he traded child pornography images with Carroll. He said he would send images in exchange for narcotics.

McElyea was sentenced Friday by Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley to a total of six years with three to be served.

McElyea through a plea agreement entered guilty pleas to child exploitation and four counts of possession of child pornography.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.