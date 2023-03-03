77-year-old man in grave condition after being struck by a vehicle on South Layton Boulevard, Milwaukee police say

A 77-year-old Milwaukee man is in grave condition after being struck by a vehicle on the city's south side Thursday, police say.

According to police, the incident took place at roughly 2:20 p.m. on the 1400 block of South Layton Boulevard.

The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating, police said.

On Wednesday, a 71-year-old Greenfield man died after being struck by a vehicle on South 27th Street on the city's south side.

