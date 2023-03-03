77-year-old man in grave condition after being struck by a vehicle on South Layton Boulevard, Milwaukee police say
A 77-year-old Milwaukee man is in grave condition after being struck by a vehicle on the city's south side Thursday, police say.
According to police, the incident took place at roughly 2:20 p.m. on the 1400 block of South Layton Boulevard.
The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating, police said.
On Wednesday, a 71-year-old Greenfield man died after being struck by a vehicle on South 27th Street on the city's south side.
Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.
DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 77-year-old Milwaukee man in grave condition after being hit by car