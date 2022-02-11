77-year-old man hit with taser then robbed of car and green card, according to court documents

A 77-year-old Sioux Falls man was tased, tied up and robbed of his car and green card by two women in late January, according to court documents.

The victim was found by two people at his apartment on the 500 block of North Kiwanis Avenue on Jan. 23, hands and legs bound up in yellow rope, according to court documents. They freed him, then called 911. The victim said the name Stacey and indicated he was robbed and his car was taken.

Police arrived and during the interview, the man said the suspect and a friend had knocked on his door and he allowed them in because he knew the suspect, according to court documents. The two women went into a back room to smoke a cigarette, where he could hear them talking but did not understand what they were saying because he didn't speak English.

The two women came out of the room and shocked him multiple times with a taser that visible injuries, according to the court documents. He was pushed to the ground and tied up. He fell numerous times trying to get to the door and hallway where he was found an hour later.

The two women took $200, his driver license and car keys from his back pocket before leaving the apartment, according to court documents.

The women allegedly took his car, a gray 2009 Mitsubishi Galant, which had $100, his checkbook, green card and social security card inside of it, according to court documents.

The two women were arrested and identified by the victim in a photo lineup, according to court documents.

They face multiple charges including first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, aggravated assault and grant theft, according to court documents.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Fall senior robbed of car, green card, according to court docs