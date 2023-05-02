77-year-old man hospitalized after being hit by truck in Plum

A 77-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized after he was hit by a truck in Plum.

According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS units were called to an incident at 2362 Golden Mile Highway at 12:53 p.m.

Plum police told Channel 11 that the man was hit by a Chevy truck.

The man was taken to Forbes Hospital for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Plum police said more information is expected to be released at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

