77-year-old man struck, killed trying to cross road near his Warwick home

WARWICK — A 77-year-old man died after he was struck by a car while he was trying to cross Centerville Road near his home Thursday night, the police said said in a news release.

The man, whose name hasn't been released, walked out of his residence and tried crossing to the north side of the road, according to the police. He was struck by a Nissan Altima as he entered the westbound lane, the police said.

It happened near 721 Centerville Rd.; the police responded at 8:37 p.m.

When the police arrived, the man was on the road, unconscious and appeared to have significant injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, stayed at the scene, according to the police. An initial review by the Police Department's crash reconstruction team determined that the driver was not under the influence and speed was not a factor, the police said.

The man had tried crossing in an area with no crosswalks and limited street lighting, the police said.

The police ask anyone with information to call Capt. Robert T. Hart at the traffic division at (401) 468-4200.

