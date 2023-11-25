77-year-old Oregon mushroom hunter rescued on Thanksgiving after hiking near Philomath

A 77-year-old Corvallis man who was reported missing after looking for mushrooms near Philomath was rescued by search and rescue teams on Thanksgiving, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was reported missing by his family on Wednesday night and was hunting for mushrooms off Botkin Road west of Philomath.

Marys Peak Search and Rescue, Corvallis Mountain Rescue Unit and Region 3 K9 Search & Rescue searched for the man Wednesday and continued Thursday with help from Linn County Sheriff's Office, Lane County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard.The man was found at 3:30 p.m. Thursday down a steep drainage near a creek about 1.5 miles from his vehicle, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken by helicopter to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis for medical care.

The man was reported to a be in a “weakened state” after recently having back surgery and was not able to hear search and rescue personel because he did not have his hearing aids.

The man had told rescuers he had tried to move throughout the night to stay warm. Officials said he did not have a whistle, proper footwear and other essential gear. The sheriff’s office is emphasizing the need to be prepared when hiking, including the American Hiking Society's 10 essentials which include wearing appropriate shoes and clothing, having a map, compass or GPS, food and water, safety items like a light, whistle or the ability to start an emergency fire, first aid kit, knife or multitool, shelter and sun protection.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon man rescued on Thanksgiving after hunting for mushrooms