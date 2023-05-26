77-year-old spots home intruder in his kitchen, then gets his gun, Michigan cops say

A 77-year-old shot at a man accused of breaking into his Michigan home, police say.

The incident happened at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, in Ann Arbor, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.

The 77-year-old man heard someone trying to open a door of his home, police said, and then he saw a man believed to be in his late 20s in his kitchen.

That’s when the resident got a gun and fired one shot at the intruder, police said. The suspect was not struck.

He escaped by jumping out the kitchen window and running away, according to police.

No one was injured, and police said nothing was stolen from the man’s home. The alleged intruder was not captured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6920.

Ann Arbor is about 40 miles west of Detroit.

