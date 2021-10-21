77-year-old 'Squid Game' player 001 actor says he can't handle the volume of acting jobs he's being offered

Yeong-su Oh plays the oldest player in "Squid Game." Youngkyu Park

"Squid Game" star Yeong-su Oh spoke to the South Korean show "How Do I Play" about his rise to fame.

Yeoung-su played player 001 in the Netflix K-Drama, which is now the biggest show on the platform.

The 77-year-old actor said he's found it hard to handle the "volume of calls" he's received.

"Squid Game" actor Yeong-su Oh reportedly told the South Korean TV show "How Do I Play" that he was having trouble dealing with the number of calls he's receiving about acting opportunities after the surprise popularity of the Netflix show.

"Squid Game" is now the most-watched series on the platform after receiving 111 million views within a month. However, Variety reported that co-CEO Ted Sarandos said about the show's early success in September: "we did not see that coming, in terms of its global popularity."

In the Korean drama, Yeong-su plays one of the 456 contestants who take part in a series of deadly children's games in order to win enough money to pay off their debts. His character, a dying man with dementia dubbed player 001, has a key role in the series.

Hence, the 77-year-old actor told MBC's "How Do I Play" about how he has been receiving offers and opportunities since "Squid Game" has made him famous.

Yeong-su Oh and his co-star Lee Jung-jae during the devastating marbles game. Youngkyu Park

"'I feel like I'm floating on air. It makes me think, 'I need to calm down, organise my thoughts, and hold myself back right now,'" he said according to South Korean outlet Soompi. "So many people have been contacting me, and because I don't have a manager to help me, it's hard for me to handle the volume of calls and messages I've been receiving, so my daughter has been helping me."

The "Squid Game" actor continued: "Things have changed quite a bit. Even when I go out to a cafe or somewhere like that, I now have to be aware of [how I appear to others]. It's made me think, 'Being famous is tough, too.'"

Yeong-su's co-star Lee Jung-jae recently told Variety that he would be "open" to working on overseas productions but has not received offers yet.

"Squid Game." Netflix

Whilst the series is fictional, Insider recently spoke to a number of Millenials in South Korea who said their lives aren't that different than the characters in the show due to an unprecedented debt crisis in South Korea.

"I consider myself lucky that I managed to keep my debt under $50,000," Kim Keunha told Insider. "I'm very aware of how much financial trouble I'm in right now, but there's very little I can do to change my situation."

Thousands of union workers in South Korea also recently protested in "Squid Game" outfits calling on the government to improve worker's rights. Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator and director of "Squid Game," told IndieWire that the story is based on issues in the world including the economic crisis in South Korea.

