77-year-old woman arrested for attempted homicide after firing gun in Placerville hotel

A 77-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday in Placerville after the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said she fired a gun into a hotel.

Deputies responded at 5:21 p.m. to the Best Western Hotel on the 6800 block of Green Leaf Drive after a hotel employee called 911 to report the shooting. The employee told the dispatcher the woman had fired “multiple times” and walked toward the hotel’s Mexican restaurant, the Sheriff’s Office said.

When they arrived, deputies found the woman inside the restaurant. She was identified as a 77-year-old resident of Monterey.

Deputies found one gunshot had been fired in a hotel room, and a second shot was fired in the direction of a hotel employee.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a weapon. She was booked into the El Dorado County Jail.