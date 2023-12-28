77-year-old woman critically injured in Virginia Beach pedestrian accident

VIRGINIA BEACH — A 77-year-old woman was seriously injured Wednesday night in a pedestrian accident in the Town Center area of Virginia Beach.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Virginia Beach and Independence boulevards, according to a police spokeswoman. The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

There was a heavy police presence in the area for more than two hours, with southbound Independence Boulevard at Virginia Beach Boulevard, and westbound Virginia Beach Boulevard at Independence Boulevard, being shut down while police investigated.

No other information was available Wednesday night.