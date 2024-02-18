77-year-old woman dies Saturday following Friday crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 77-year-old woman has died following a Friday crash on State Route 71 near mile marker 23.

ALEA identified the woman killed as Lila F. Lay, of Flat Rock. Lay’s 1998 Ford Ranger struck the rear of another car around 2:50 P.M.

She was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee where she died from her injuries on Saturday.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the wreck.

