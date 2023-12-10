I-77 S reopens in Cleveland following crash: ODOT

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Those leaving Cleveland Sunday night via I-77 Southbound were asked to look for another route, as the ramp from I-90 West to that interstate hds been closed due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Just before 7 p.m. the route was reopened.

Backup could be seen in the ODOT cameras set up along I-77.

The crash took place around 6 p.m. It is not yet clear what led to the shutdown.

