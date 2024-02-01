78 animals, mostly small-breed dogs, seized from Felton home Monday

One bird, nine cats and 66 small-breed dogs were seized from a mobile home in Felton Monday.

Their discovery came after Delaware State Police received a call Monday afternoon about a potential animal cruelty case, Department of Health and Social Services spokesperson Laura Matusheski said in a news release. The animals were found "living in cramped, unsanitary conditions, covered in filth and fleas, and some severely emaciated," according to the Brandywine Valley SPCA website.

The dogs, ranging in age from newborn to senior, continued to reproduce because none of them were sterilized, Matusheski said. They are being cared for at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Georgetown facility.

“We will continue to work with them and provide medical care and rehabilitation until we can place them in the forever homes they each deserve," said Brandywine Valley SPCA CEO Adam Lamb.

Brandywine Valley is asking the public for help with the large intake. Visit bvspca.org to find out how you can volunteer, foster or donate.

The Delaware Animal Service investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending, Matusheski said.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on southern Delaware and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware Animal Services seizes 78 animals from Felton home Monday