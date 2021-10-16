78 arrested for blocking traffic in last day of D.C. fossil-fuel protests

Harold Maass, Contributing editor
·1 min read

Police arrested 78 people Friday as Indigenous groups and other environmental activists wrapped up five days of "People vs. Fossil Fuels" demonstrations in Washington, D.C. The arrests came after about 100 people sitting in the street refused to leave when U.S. Capitol Police warned them to disperse or face arrest for obstructing traffic. Three of those arrested also were charged with assault on a police officer, Capitol Police said. During the week, hundreds of protesters called for political leaders to reject fossil fuels to fight climate change and show respect toward Indigenous communities.

On Thursday, 55 people were arrested after protesters trying to occupy the Interior Department clashed with security personnel, causing injuries on both sides.

