78-year-old father shoots son with shotgun after he wouldn’t allow him into the house, deputies say

The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened at 4:20 a.m. at a home in the 8000 block of U.S. Highway 78 in Bremen.

According to deputies, homeowner, Gary Head, 78, said his son, Noah Head, 51, was beating on the door and demanding to come in the house or he was going to kill him.

Gary shot Noah in the stomach with a 12-gauge shotgun through the front door, the release states.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies said Noah was walking around conscious before he was taken to Grady hospital.

Investigators said that Noah did admit to not being on his schizophrenia medication and that he also had been using meth.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Brent Duggins at 770-646-2011.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



