78-year-old man beaten after asking person to turn music down on train, NY cops say

A 78-year-old man riding a subway asked a fellow rider if he could lower his speaker’s music volume — and was brutally beaten as a result, according to police in New York City.

The man playing the music, and a woman he was with, began repeatedly punching the man on the train around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, the New York City Police Department said in a statement provided to McClatchy News.

Now the NYPD is looking for the pair as the investigation continues and no arrests have been made, according to police.

Authorities released photos of the suspects on social media and are offering a reward for information leading to them.

After police and EMS arrived at the scene following a 911 call, the older man was taken to a hospital in “stable condition,” police said.

The attack left him with cuts and bruises on his face, according to the NYPD.

The department is asking those with any information about the man and woman to contact NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The beating is the latest instance of violence that has taken place on New York City’s public transportation in 2022.

On Oct. 24, a 62-year-old man was struck in the head and shoved onto the subway tracks in the Bronx, WABC reported.

These two attacks come after Mayor Eric Adams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a plan to address transit crime on Oct. 22, according to a news release.

The plan includes increasing the number of police officers patrolling transit platforms.

