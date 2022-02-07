78-year-old man hit by vehicle, another man shot during burglary and chase

Police crime scene

Two people were arrested Saturday following an incident in which one man was shot and another 78-year-old man was struck by a vehicle.

The incident began at about 7:40 a.m. Saturday when Lisa Oniel, 39, called 911 to report someone was breaking into her property in the 13600 block of Bear Mountain Road north of Redding, according to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office.

Oniel was not at the property, but saw a man and woman at the location through live video surveillance, according to the sheriff's office.

Oniel's boyfriend, Johnathan Pember, 42, and his father, Ronald Pember, 78, went to Oniel's property. Johnathan Pember called 911 to report he fired a gun at a man and woman and followed them as they were leaving the property in a vehicle, officials said.

The father and son then followed the man and woman in the vehicle to an area near Squaw Grass Trail, officials said. The man and woman got out of the vehicle and ran into the nearby woods and brush, officials said.

Deputies contacted Ronald Pember, who said he fired a gun at the vehicle as it drove toward him, officials said. He was struck by the vehicle and knocked to the ground, officials said.

Johnathan Pember told deputies he also fired a gun several times at the vehicle as it hit his father because he thought they were running him over, officials said.

The woman involved, Cari Kegarise, 21, tried to report to authorities that her boyfriend, Raymond Rawls II, 43, was shot in the hand while in the area of the incident, officials said. California Highway Patrol officers found Rawls in the area suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

Kegarise and Rawls were arrested in connection to the incident, officials said.

Kegarise was booked into Shasta County Jail on suspicion of petty theft, possessing stolen property and conspiracy.

Rawls was treated at a Redding hospital and then transferred to another hospital outside the Redding are for further care, sheriff's officials said.

Rawls faces possible charges of possessing stolen property and possessing a stolen vehicle, conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and violating parole, officials said.

