78-year-old man identified as victim in Thursday morning Milford-area crash

Police have identified the victim in a four-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Thursday morning in the Milford area.

The victim, 78-year-old Larry Cox of Smyrna, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Delaware State Police.

On Jan. 18 at around 6:35 a.m., a 2015 Chrysler 200 was traveling south on Bay Road in front of Cox's 2016 Acura TL. The front of the Acura struck the back of the Chrysler; the reasoning is still under investigation by police.

After Cox exited the car and began crossing the southbound lanes, a 2013 Toyota Sienna struck him. After hitting Cox, the Toyota began swerving and hit a 2016 Ford Focus, according to police.

The Chrysler's occupants, a 28-year-old Dover man, s 25-year-old Camden woman and a 46-year-old woman from Newark, were treated at a hospital and released.

The Toyota driver, a 66-year-old woman from Laurel, was transported to the hospital and released. The other occupant in the Toyota, a 15-year-old girl, was not injured, according to police.

A 43-year-old man from Woodside who was the driver of the Ford was also not injured.

The accident is still under investigation by police.

Those who witnessed the crash are being asked to contact Sgt. A Mitchell at 302-698-8518. Information can also be sent through private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

Delaware roads

How a deadly DUI and a brave family helped change Wilmington's reporting of fatal crashes

Traffic fatalities down, according to state data

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Police identify 78-year-old Smyrna man as victim in Milford-area crash