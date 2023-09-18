78-year-old man shoots, kills his neighbor who was trimming trees near his property line

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal shooting between neighbors in DeLeon Springs.

Deputies said the shooting happened at 1880 Alameda Drive around 7:13 p.m.

Investigators said the initial investigation indicates the victim, a 42-year-old man, was trimming trees over his property line when his neighbor came outside and fired a shot that struck and killed him.

The shooter, a 78-year-old man, is being interviewed by detectives.

The case remains active, and charges are pending further investigation, according to deputies.

