78-year-old sex offender indicted on 42 charges in Dayton child porn case

Oct. 2—A registered sex offender indicted Friday on his 78th birthday in a Dayton child pornography case was convicted of similar charges.

Kenneth Lester Jackson of Dayton is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 14 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 42 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

The Dayton Police Department began an investigation after they received information that Jackson had child pornography on his computer, said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office spokesman.

Jackson, who was indicted on his birthday, is accused of having the images from Oct. 26, 2019, through Jan. 20, Flannagan said.

He was convicted in May 2013 of pandering obscenity involving a minor and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and was sentenced to two years in prison as part of a plea agreement, court records show.

Jackson lived in Englewood at the time, and the case was investigated by the Englewood Police Department.

At the time of his conviction, he also was designated a Tier II sex offender, which requires him to register his address every six months for 25 years with his local sheriff's office.