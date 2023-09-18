78-year-old shoots and kills neighbor in dispute over tree trimming, Florida cops say

An argument over tree trimming ended with one man fatally shooting a neighbor along the property line they share, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, outside a rural home in DeLeon Springs, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. DeLeon Springs is about 45 miles north of Orlando.

Investigators say 78-year-old Edward S. Druzolowski was arrested at the scene and faces a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm. He was being held without bond on Sept. 18, jail records show.

“The victim, 42-year-old Brian J. Ford, was trimming tree limbs along the fence line between 1880 and 1890 Alameda Drive when Druzolowski confronted him about being on his property,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Druzolowski told detectives he threatened to shoot Ford, and when Ford didn’t leave, he shot him.”

The sheriff’s office received two 911 calls about the shooting, which happened in a rural area west of Tomoka Wildlife Management Area Union-Camp Tract.

Two deputies responded to the home and “attempted life-saving measures until EMS arrived,” but Ford died at the scene, officials said. He was shot once, officials said.

