78-year-old shot in crossfire as shooting happens near her DeKalb County home

A woman in her 70s was shot by a stray bullet, police say.

DeKalb police said they responded to 2565 Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur on Monday night about a shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the suspect was in a dispute with someone else and started shooting.

The 78-year-old woman was hit by a bullet while the suspect was shooting. She was later taken to the hospital and police said she is in stable condition.

TRENDING STORIES:

DeKalb police said the suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

At this time, police have not released the identity of the victim or the suspect.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS