78-year-old shot in crossfire as shooting happens near her DeKalb County home

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

A woman in her 70s was shot by a stray bullet, police say.

DeKalb police said they responded to 2565 Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur on Monday night about a shooting.

Police said the suspect was in a dispute with someone else and started shooting.

The 78-year-old woman was hit by a bullet while the suspect was shooting. She was later taken to the hospital and police said she is in stable condition.

DeKalb police said the suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

At this time, police have not released the identity of the victim or the suspect.

