78-year-old vanishes while searching for shed antlers in Oregon woods, sheriff says

A man went missing while searching for shed antlers in the woods, according to an Oregon sheriff.

Carroll Donald Parkins, 78, of Colton left his home to go “shed hunting,” or looking for shed deer or elk antlers, in Molalla Forest on Saturday, April 22, and has not been seen since, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said in an April 26 news release.

A man went missing while searching for shed antlers in the woods, according to an Oregon sheriff.

His family contacted the sheriff’s office shortly after midnight on Sunday, April 23, when they found his empty truck “parked on a gravel pull-out,” the sheriff’s office said.

After arriving at the area where Parkins’ truck was found, the sheriff’s office began search efforts.

Volunteer teams searched near the truck early Sunday as others searched a larger area, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said Parkins has not been found despite continued search efforts by multiple agencies.

Parkins “may be wearing brown boots, blue jeans, a black-and-white plaid hickory shirt, a brown flannel over-shirt, suspenders, a black baseball cap with orange on the bill,” according to deputies.

Anyone who has information about Parkins is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503-655-8211.

Molalla is about 30 miles southeast of Portland.

Man vanishes after going to cut firewood, Oregon cops say. Body just found month later

Man texts family he’s lost in CO mountains. Then rescuers find body they think is his

Skeletal remains identified as Arizona man who disappeared in 2020, sheriff says