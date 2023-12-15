78-year-old veteran earns his degree 60 years after enrolling at Tri-C

TechCrunch

Credit Karma co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer Nichole Mustard is leaving the company after 16-and-a-half years, TechCrunch has exclusively learned today. A spokesperson of the consumer fintech, now a subsidiary of Intuit, confirmed Mustard’s departure via email, writing only: "I can confirm she decided to leave the company, her contributions have been significant and we wish her well." Mustard’s decision to step down marks the third known high-profile executive departure at Credit Karma in 2023, as noted by a verified Blind user.