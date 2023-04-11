A 78-year-old woman charged with robbing a Missouri bank apologized to the teller with a note that read 'sorry I didn't mean to scare you,' prosecutors say

A man in handcuffs. Atit Phetmuangtong / EyeEm/Getty Images

Bonnie Gooch, 78, was charged on Thursday with robbing a bank in Missouri.

Prosecutors accused Gooch of demanding "13,000 small bills" from one of the bank's tellers.

Prosecutors say she wrote a note to the teller that read: "Thank you sorry I didn't mean to scare you."

Prosecutors have accused a 78-year-old woman of robbing a Missouri bank — and they say she slipped the bank teller a note, mid-heist, that included an apology for scaring them.

Prosecutors allege that Bonnie Gooch, who already has two bank robbery convictions, tried to escape with cash from the Goppert Financial Bank in Pleasant Hill, per court documents seen by The Kansas City Star.

Gooch approached the bank's counter on April 5 and slipped the cashier a note that read, in part: "I need 13,000 small bills," per the court documents.

"Thank you sorry I didn't mean to scare you," the note read, per prosecutors.

Prosecutors also allege that Gooch banged on the counter to hurry the teller up, telling them not to count the money and "just give it to her."

Gooch then escaped in a Buick SUV with a handicap registration number, prosecutors said, per the outlet. When police stopped her at a parking lot, they found the cash strewn on the floorboard and noted that the vehicle smelled strongly of alcohol, prosecutors said, per The Kansas City Star.

Pleasant Hill Police Chief Tommy Wright told The Kansas City Star that the case was "unusual" and "sad."

"When officers first approached her, they were kind of confused," he said.

"It's a little old lady who steps out," he added. "We weren't sure initially that we had the right person."

Wright said that the police department is now "working with agencies to figure out what the next steps are."

Prosecutors charged Gooch with one count of stealing from a financial institution, the Pleasant Hill Missouri Police Department said in a Facebook post on April 7. She is in custody at the Cass County Jail, with a bail of $25,000, the police added.

Gooch has two prior bank robbery convictions — one in 1977 in California and one in the Kansas City suburb of Lee's Summit in 2020, per the Associated Press.

Gooch is scheduled to be arraigned on May 25, per The Kansas City Star.

Representatives for the Pleasant Hill Missouri Police Department and the Missouri courts did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment sent outside regular business hours.

