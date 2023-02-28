With a 78% stake, Silverlake Axis Ltd (SGX:5CP) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Key Insights

  • Significant insider control over Silverlake Axis implies vested interests in company growth

  • The largest shareholder of the company is Peng Ooi Goh with a 74% stake

  • Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Silverlake Axis Ltd (SGX:5CP), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 78% to be precise, is individual insiders. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Silverlake Axis regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Silverlake Axis.

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Silverlake Axis?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Since institutions own only a small portion of Silverlake Axis, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Silverlake Axis is not owned by hedge funds. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Silverlake Axis' case, its Top Key Executive, Peng Ooi Goh, is the largest shareholder, holding 74% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 1.3% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 1.0% by the third-largest shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Silverlake Axis

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Silverlake Axis Ltd stock. This gives them a lot of power. That means they own S$664m worth of shares in the S$852m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 18% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Silverlake Axis. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Silverlake Axis , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

