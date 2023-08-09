78 years ago today: Historical photos show aftermath in Nagasaki after US drops atomic bomb

In this Aug. 9, 1945 file photo, a mushroom cloud rises moments after the atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, southern Japan. On two days in August 1945, U.S. planes dropped two atomic bombs, one on Hiroshima, one on Nagasaki, the first and only time nuclear weapons have been used in combat. Their destructive power was unprecedented, incinerating buildings and people, and leaving lifelong scars on survivors, not just physical but also psychological, and on the cities themselves. Days later, World War II was over.

The world's second atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, by the U.S. 78 years ago, killing over 70,000 people and ultimately leading to the end of World War II.

The U.S. dropped its second atomic bomb on Nagasaki at 11:02 a.m. on Aug. 9, 1945, from a B-29 Bomber known as Bockscar. The destruction from the explosion spanned nearly three miles and destroyed much of the town. The first atomic bomb used by the U.S. was dropped on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945.

Japan later surrendered on Aug. 15, 1945.

The attacks on Japan have received renewed interest in recent months after the release of Christopher Nolan's movie "Oppenheimer," which is centered around the creation of the atomic bomb. Nagasaki's Mayor, Shiro Suzuki, declared Wednesday that nuclear weapons should be abolished, but the victims of the bombs need to continue to be remembered.

“Now is the time to show courage and make the decision to break free from dependence on nuclear deterrence,” Suzuki said. “As long as states are dependent on nuclear deterrence, we cannot realize a world without nuclear weapons.”

Here's what the Nagasaki bombing looked like.

This August 10, 1945 picture shows burnt ruins with only the structure of a torii (gate) for a shrine standing, in Nagasaki.

Arrow marks the spot where the atomic bomb struck at Nagasaki, Japan, August 10, 1945.

These shacks, seen Sept. 14, 1945, were made from scraps of debris from buildings that were leveled by a U.S. nuclear bomb in Nagasaki, Japan. The atomic bomb attack killed more than 70,000 people instantly, with ten thousands dying later from effects of the radioactive fallout, and hastened the end of World War II.

In this Aug. 6, 1945, file photo, aboard the cruiser Augusta, President Harry S. Truman, with a radio at hand, reads reports of the first atomic bomb raid on Japan, while en route home from the Potsdam conference.

A sacred Torii Gate stands erect over the completely destroyed area of a Shinto shrine in Nagasaki, in October 1945, after the second atomic bomb ever used in warfare was dropped by the U.S. over the Japanese industrial center. Due to its structure, the blast of the explosion could go around it, therefore leaving the arch intact.

