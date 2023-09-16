79-year-old Chino Hills man accused of murdering son

Authorities are investigating what led up to the fatal shooting of a man by his father in Chino Hills.

According to a release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Buckhaven Road just before 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon on calls of an assault with a deadly weapon at a residence.

Upon arriving, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was identified as 35-year-old Alexander Wang.

Wang was rushed to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as 79-year-old Jimmy Wang, had shot his son.

The elder Wang was taken into custody at the scene without incident, police said.

He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center where he remains in custody without bail.

Officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Division are conducting the ongoing investigation into what led up to the deadly father-son shooting. A motive has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the SBSD’s Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or by visiting www.wetip.com

