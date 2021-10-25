79-year-old dad shoots son over guitar playing — and then they fought, Ohio cops say

A 79-year-old father says he was aiming for the guitar his son wouldn’t stop playing for more than an hour when he fired his gun, Ohio police said.

But police say the Blue Ash dad shot his 50-year-old son in the stomach on Sunday, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The Blue Ash Police Department was then called to the home for what was reported as an accidental shooting, WXIX reported. Before first responders arrived, though, the two got into a fight.

The son, shot by a .380 pistol, is accused of assaulting his dad while waiting for help, WKRC reported.

The dad had injuries on his face, WXIX reported, though the son says he doesn’t remember hitting his father. Police found the guitar — “with apparent bullet holes” — at the home, along with the gun and a shell casing.

Police say the son isn’t facing any charges, the Enquirer reported, and the dad was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence.

The condition of the father and his son was not available.

