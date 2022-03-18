79-year-old man arrested in child porn case after computer repair store finds images

A 79-year-old man has been arrested in a child pornography case.

Robert William Shewan, 79, of the 19200 block of Maximo Yabes Avenue in East El Paso County, was arrested Thursday after an investigation by the El Paso Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, according to a news release from the police.

Robert William Shewan, 79, is charged with possession of child pornography.

The investigation began March 11 when a computer repair store notified police it had found indecent photographs of children, the news release said.

Shewan was brought before a judge, who issued a bond of $50,000 on a charge of possession of child pornography.

Shewan remains at the El Paso County Jail, police said.

More: Former Horizon High teacher Ricardo Ortiz pleads guilty to child sexual exploitation

More: El Paso police: 10-year-old boy recorded by restroom voyeur in Golden Corral restaurant

More: Affidavits show how El Paso police arrested three men in child porn investigations

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso County man, 79, arrested in child porn case after images found