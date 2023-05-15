79-year-old man arrested after fatal shooting in Fresno, police say. Was victim a neighbor?

A 79-year-old Fresno man on Monday remained in the Fresno County Jail following a fatal shooting Saturday that may have been a dispute with a neighbor that ended with the second man shot multiple times, according to police.

Ira Gordon Lewis was arrested Saturday evening after questioning by officers investigating the shooting. The victim was rushed to a hospital, after arriving officers attempted to render aid, about 10 a.m. from North Hayston and East Dakota avenues.

The Fresno County Coroner had not identified the victim by Monday morning.

Police remained at the crime scene through Monday morning, with a number of officers searching through a large woodpile, apparently looking for evidence. Spokesperson Diana Trueba Vega of the department said more information about the shooting would possibly be released later in the week.