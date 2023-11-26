79-year-old man dies in one-car crash in Aiken County

One person was killed and another taken to the hospital in a Saturday afternoon wreck in Aiken County.

Aiken County Coroner Daryl Ables said Samuel Green, 79, died in the one-car wreck. The incident happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday on state Highway 4 near Holcomb Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Green reportedly was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer west on Highway 4 when he went off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree. Green died at the scene, and the coroner’s office said an autopsy is set to be performed in Newberry. A passenger in the car was taken to a local hospital, authorities said.

The Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.