79-year-old man fatally shoots his wife but survives shooting himself, Indiana cops say

A man is believed to have fatally shot his 63-year-old wife before turning the gun on himself, Indiana police say.

The shooting, which police said was “likely a murder/attempted suicide,” occurred on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Carmel, an affluent suburb of Indianapolis.

Officers were dispatched to the couple’s home for a welfare check around 8:20 a.m., but the reason for the check was not provided. When officers arrived, they found the 63-year-old woman shot and killed, police said.

Her 79-year-old husband appeared to have a “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” and he was taken to a hospital, according to Carmel police. His condition is unknown but he remains hospitalized.

Police said the shooting is an “isolated incident,” and there is no threat to the public.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. Charges have not been filed against the husband as of Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carmel police at 317-262-TIPS.

