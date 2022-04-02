79-year-old man hurt in Chester shooting

Apr. 2—A 79-year-old man was shot and wounded when gunfire hit his home in Chester around 11 p.m. Friday.

According to a release from New Hampshire State Police, Chester police were called to a home late Friday after a report of gunshots.

A home on Old Chester Road was hit by gunfire, state police said, and a 79-year-old man inside the house was hurt.

State police did not release the man's name Saturday, but said he was in stable condition at a local hospital.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting, and state police are still investigating.

State police said there was no danger to the public, but asked nearby residents with surveillance cameras to review their footage for anything strange between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Police ask anyone with information to contact State Police Detective Thomas Phelan at Thomas.P.Phelan@dos.nh.gov.