79-year-old man who has memory problems reported missing in Fort Worth

A 79-year-old Fort Worth man whose family told police that he suffers from memory loss remained missing Monday, police said.

Fort Worth police identified the man as Emil Lazerri, who was last seen about 3 p.m. Saturday in the 12,600 block of North Beach Street in Fort Worth.

At that time, Lazerri was driving a 2022 Toyota Corolla with Texas plate RKF-2799.

Lazerri’s family told Fort Worth police that they fear Lazerri is lost and in danger.

He is described as about 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a Polo shirt, blue jeans and black loafers.

Anyone with information should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.