79-year-old man's death on Sedona hiking trail is 1 of 2 in area in past week

Two hiking-related deaths occurred in Sedona within a week, according to local fire officials.

A 79-year-old man fell just before 1 p.m. on Saturday while hiking Pyramid Trail, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sedona Fire Department was the first to respond and confirmed he had died at the scene.

The man was visiting Sedona from North Berwick, Maine, and was on the hike with his wife. Authorities said his fall was accidental.

In a Feb. 10 Facebook post, Sedona Fire stated there was a second death within the week, but no further information was provided.

The Fire Department encouraged hikers to take precautions and to be prepared prior to heading for a trail. Recent wet and snowy weather has made some trails more dangerous, and proper footwear, a charged cellphone and hiking companion were suggested by the department officials.

