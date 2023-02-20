79-year-old stabbed, beaten to death in his Augusta home

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating after an elderly Augusta man was stabbed and beaten to death in his home.

Clarence Flanigan, 79, of the 4000 block of Madison Lane, was killed Sunday in his home, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

Flanigan was pronounced dead at 8:56 p.m., according to the release.

An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI Lab. No suspects were named, but the coroner's office did note the death as a homicide.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

EMS update:Central EMS sent to state for final approval as Augusta ambulance provider

New information released:Arrest warrant: Richmond County jailer fired gun into bedroom, endangering son

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Elderly man stabbed, beaten to death in his Augusta home