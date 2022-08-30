79-year-old Tewksbury man killed after being struck by vehicle in Wilmington parking lot

A 79-year-old Tewksbury man died after he was hit by a vehicle in a Wilmington parking lot, the Wilmington Police Dept. said.

According to investigators, the man was struck in a parking lot on Lowell Street by a 60-year-old Reading woman. The man was pronounced dead after being transported to Lahey Clinic.

Multiple witnesses said the woman was backing up in a Honda CR-V when she hit and crushed the man behind a Subaru Impreza. Both cars had visible rear-end damage, according to photos of the aftermath provided by a witness.

“Somebody was screaming, I’m not sure who it was,” said Donna Bruce, an employee at East Gate Liquors. “He had his bags and he was walking to his car…I saw him on the ground, awful. I’ve never seen anything like that before.”

The incident is under investigation by Wilmington Police and Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

