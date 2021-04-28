A 797-HP Family Sedan: 2021 Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

Gaston Rossato
·3 min read

The world's most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan.

The muscle car revival has arrived. With the most auto makers moving into the electric and hybrid era and an increase in regulations, achieving the coveted title "muscle car" in 2021 is becoming almost as rare as finding one of its classic predecessors. It is a true testament to the work and dedication of these automakers that have created cars that are reminiscent of those muscle car glory days.

Dodge has out done themselves. They have brought to life a nearly 800HP street legal beast, oh yeah, and it is a four door sedan. New for 2021, the Hellcat Redeye produces 797HP with 707 lb.-ft. of torque, making it the world’s fastest mass-produced sedan with a top speed of 203 mph.

In fact, it is the quickest production Charger ever with a quarter-mile elapsed time (ET) of 10.6 seconds at 129 mph. To put into perspective, the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye runs 1.2 seconds faster than the Charger SRT Hellcat on a 2.1-mile road course, equal to about 7 car lengths after one lap! The supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI high-output V-8 is straight out of the limited production 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon. This car is ‘Demon-possessed’.

Photo credit: Serfer Media
Photo credit: Serfer Media

The sinister exterior means business. You do not need to know much about cars to understand this is not your average daily driver. Dodge has achieved some of this by widening the body by 3.5 inches with integrated fender flares to accommodate for the new and wider 20-inch-by-11-inch lightweight Carbon Black wheels which ride on Pirelli 305/35ZR20 tires. Adding to the aggressiveness and new for 2021, both the SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye feature a newly designed, functional performance hood.

Photo Credit: Serfer Media
Photo Credit: Serfer Media

The car tested was finished in beautiful F8 Green over Black/Sepia. The Race inspired interior features standard Laguna leather seats with an embossed SRT Hellcat logo. Complementing those fine details are silver seat and console stitching, Light Black Chrome accents and a Gunmetal SRT Hellcat instrument panel badge.

Several unique interior features found only on the 2021 Hellcat Redeye, including:

  • 220-mph red speedometer

  • SRT Hellcat Redeye logo splash screen

  • Light Black Chrome instrument panel badge with SRT Hellcat Redeye logo

  • SRT Hellcat Redeye logo on the key fobs

See my full review and test drive, including burnout of the SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody below.

The engineering behind this car is truly fascinating. Historically, to get 800HP from a car, it came with a lot of sacrifice and, more than likely, reliability issues. The Hellcat Redeye can be your daily driver and be ever so civil in doing so. You would not know the difference as long as you don't awaken the beast.

What does it take to own one? Base starts at $78,595, as tested $87,165 with destination charge included. Given the amount of horsepower it includes, the price is fair and on-target for today's market.

Classic cars have to meet certain criteria to be considered collectible, unique, rare, etc. In my opinion, some cars are so special, you know its going to be a classic the minute it rolls off the factory line. Welcome to the club Hellcat Redeye - you are one of those instant classics.

Photo Credit: Sefer Media
Photo Credit: Sefer Media

