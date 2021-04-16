79th defendant linked to SWGA meth distribution ring is sentenced to prison

Apr. 16—ALBANY, Ga. — The seventy-ninth and final defendant connected to a major methamphetamine distribution ring supplying illegal drugs across the southeastern United States was sentenced to serve 96 months in a federal prison, said Peter Leary, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Kim Wesley, 48, of Nashville, Georgia, was sentenced on Thursday, April 15, by U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner to 96 months imprisonment to be followed by eight years of supervised release. Wesley previously pleaded guilty to one count distribution of methamphetamine. Wesley is one of 79 co-defendants in the 2016 Boris Fuller methamphetamine distribution wiretap investigation. All 79 defendants have been federally charged, convicted and sentenced. There is no parole in the federal system.

"The investigation to bring down a significant drug trafficking organization operating out of a small southwest Georgia community began four years ago. Law enforcement has never backed down from ensuring justice is served to dozens of individuals involved in distributing large amounts of methamphetamine into communities across the southeastern United States," said Acting U.S. Attorney Leary. "I want to thank our many law enforcement partners who worked together to dismantle this drug trafficking ring."

Between May 17, 2016 and August 2, 2016, state and federal search warrants were obtained authorizing investigators to obtain text messages and other electronic content from relevant cell phones. A review of these communications revealed that the known leader of the methamphetamine distribution ring, Boris Fuller, 42, of Moultrie, and his co-conspirators were distributing approximately four pounds of methamphetamine a week to customers in Georgia, Florida, Kentucky and South Carolina. These communications also showed that Fuller controlled a network of couriers that were traveling to Atlanta to acquire bulk quantities of methamphetamine.

Fuller pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and he was sentenced Oct. 26, 2018, to serve 30 years in a federal prison to be followed by ten years of supervised release

Authorities estimate that an organization of 79 individuals regulated by Fuller was responsible for the distribution of more than 20 kilograms of methamphetamine in and around Moultrie from May until November 2016.

The names of the additional defendants previously sentenced to prison for their involvement in the Fuller methamphetamine distribution investigation are listed in earlier press releases on the USAO Middle District of Georgia website. You can find them by visiting www.justice.gov/usao-mdga.

The case was investigated by the DEA, GBI, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Mid-South Narcotics Task Force, Colquitt County Sheriff's Office, Crisp County Sheriff's Office, Tift County Sheriff's Office, Henry County Sheriff's Office, Grady County Sheriff's Office, Berrien County Sheriff's Office, Cook County Sheriff's Office, Leon County Florida Sheriff's Office, Volusia County Florida Bureau of Investigation and Moultrie Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah E. McEwen prosecuted the case for the government.