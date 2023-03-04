7Degrees Launches Unique Hoodie Designs Exclusively for Women

Nampa, Idaho, United States - (NewMediaWire) - March 4, 2023 - 7Degrees is pleased to announce the launch of a new Hoodie Design exclusively for women that redefines the comfort and style for its consumers. With its new product in the market, the company is on a mission to change the fit of women's hoodies.

7Degrees, with its latest development, has become a brand specializing in creating hoodies with a tailored fit. The hoodies are designed with a longer sleeve and body than traditional off-the-rack options, making them reasonably fit for women who struggle with finding the right fit. They also feature comfortable thumbholes, a unique feature that is often hard to find. The hoodies are made primarily with a French terry knit fabric, blended with spandex, for a comfortable fit for the feminine figure.

7Degrees' goal is to create a line of clothing that is suitable for everyday wear, from the gym to the office, or date night to weekend sporting events. The brand's hoodies are designed to make the wearer feel put together with minimal effort, and to move with their active lifestyle. After much hardwork, 7Degrees has emerged as a thriving business, known for its innovative designs and comfortable, high-quality hoodies.

With 20+ years in the bridal industry, the company's owner Shera Rowley was looking for a change in her career and wardrobe. Frustrated with the oversized and boxy hoodies available, Shera decided to create a collection of hoodies that would flatter the curves and move with the wearer's active lifestyle. The company is now transforming frumpy Hoodies into tailored, comfortable, and colorful designs for the active and confident woman.

One of the biggest challenges faced by 7Degrees was keeping up with the demand. To overcome this, the company started launching new designs with pre-orders, which helped fund the next round of production. This approach helped build a dedicated community of customers who were willing to wait for their new designs.

Furthermore, the company focuses on the importance of clear communication with customers, especially when it comes to pre-orders. It emphasizes the need to be honest and to keep customers informed about the order and production process.

Consequently, 7Degrees is excited to facilitate women with a new choice in hoodies. The company's mission to empower women has led to the creation of a brand that is both professional and fun. With 7Degrees, the company is striving to make women confident and comfortable in their clothing.

