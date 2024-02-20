$7K in trees destroyed outside Hatfield Federal Court in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Eight trees surrounding the Hatfield Federal Courthouse in downtown Portland will “not recover” after a man destroyed their branches, according to court documents.

Security footage of the incident, officials say, shows a man “approaches each of the Courthouse trees and breaks them with his hands” on the sidewalks along Southwest Main Street, Second Street, and Salmon Street on Feb. 8.

Three days later, police arrested 47-year-old Toan Van Tran. However, they say it doesn’t seem that he had a motive.

The crime, first reported by The Oregonian, led to an estimated $7,000 worth of damage to the courthouse’s property that could lead to a fine, prison time, or both.

Eight trees surrounding the Hatfield Federal Courthouse in downtown Portland will “not recover” after a man destroyed their branches, according to court documents. (Courtesy: Court Documents)

Security guard Shamus Johnson reported that he saw Tran walking back and forth in front of the cafeteria windows several times before watching him “stop at each tree, grab at them with his hands, and pull them downward, breaking them.”

Johnson told officials that he and his colleagues were “very familiar” with Tran and had “multiple instances” with him at the courthouse.

