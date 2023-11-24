$7M project starts on I-182 Broadmoor interchange. What you need to know

Construction of the new Broadmoor Boulevard Interchange begins Monday, Nov. 27, the city of Pasco announced this week.

Start of the $7 million project marks a significant milestone in the development of infrastructure that will support the future 700-acre Broadmoor Development in west Pasco.

Broadmoor’s buildout will help chip away at the more than 23,000 new homes the city will need to keep up with demand over the next two decades, as the city’s population increases by an additional 60,000 people.

Located south of the interstate, the new interchange is a pivotal move to improve traffic flow, increase road safety and support nearby development.

The interchange project is part of a larger $40 million investment the city is making in the area.

Future projects include widening of the boulevard, improvements at the intersection with Burns Road, westward extension of Sandifur Parkway, upgrades to the I-182 westbound off-ramp and installation of a new path for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Project timeline

Construction of the project is expected to take about a year, with completion anticipated sometime in fall 2024.

In addition to a new multi-lane roundabout for the eastbound ramp terminals, the Broadmoor Boulevard Interchange project also includes construction of a new eastbound loop, deceleration ramp and acceleration ramp.

A second roundabout will be built along Broadmoor north of the interstate at a later date.

New houses and apartments already have begun to go up in parts of the Broadmoor Development.

The area will be the centerpiece of west Pasco expansion, with a total 14,000 new rooftops and 750,000 square feet of retail space added over the coming decades, increasing the land’s value from $30 million to $2 billion.

This map shows an aerial view of the future Broadmoor Development, with the property divided into parcels by their intended use.

Expect traffic delays

As construction begins, Broadmoor commuters should expect intermittent traffic delays in the area.

Pasco city staff are encouraging drivers to plan for additional travel time, especially when the site is active between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

No road closures are planned for the near future, said Pasco Communications Program Manager Jon Funfar.

Motorists leave and enter Interstate 182 at the Broadmoor interchange in west Pasco